5.26 Mono Lake earthquake felt in Carson Valley

A 5.26 magnitude earthquake just east of Mono Lake on Saturday morning was felt in Carson Valley.

The temblor occurred at 7:36 a.m. and has set off some large aftershocks, according to the Nevada Seismology Lab at the University of Nevada, Reno.

According to the Did You Feel It responses at the U.S. Geological Survey, 16 Carson Valley and eight Antelope Valley residents reported feeling the initial earthquake.

The same spot has seen 2.2, 3.0 and a 3.5 magnitude earthquakes over the over the course of 15 minutes this morning.

That region around Mono Lake has been the scene of geologically recent volcanic activity with eruptions as recently as 600 years ago.

The site is part of the Walker Lane, which stretches from Death Valley to Lassen Peak.

The Lane is believed to take up 25 percent of the boundary motion between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates.