47 mph wind blast sets power lines arcing in Gardnerville, Minden
A 47 mph wind gust was clocked through Carson Valley around 4:10 p.m. setting power lines to sparking in both Gardnerville and Minden.
Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded the gust that flipped over aircraft, according to one witness.
The wind picked up a significant amount of dust through town, reducing visibility as firefighters responded to the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center in Minden for a smell of ozone.
A power line was reported arcing in a tree at the Sierra Motel in Gardnerville, where electricity was lost.
A tree branch fell on the corner of a roof on Toiyabe in Gardnerville as a result of the blast.
The Ridge Tahoe Fire camera showed a huge dust cloud blast through Minden and Gardnerville right around
The gust was outflow from a rainstorm in the north Valley.
Rain fell on Foothill Road south of Walley’s Hot Springs.