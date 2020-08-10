47 mph wind blast sets power lines arcing in Gardnerville, Minden

A wind gust caused power lines to spark in a tree at the Sierra Motel in Gardnerville on Monday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand

A 47 mph wind gust was clocked through Carson Valley around 4:10 p.m. setting power lines to sparking in both Gardnerville and Minden.

Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded the gust that flipped over aircraft, according to one witness.

The wind picked up a significant amount of dust through town, reducing visibility as firefighters responded to the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center in Minden for a smell of ozone.

A power line was reported arcing in a tree at the Sierra Motel in Gardnerville, where electricity was lost.

A tree branch fell on the corner of a roof on Toiyabe in Gardnerville as a result of the blast.

The Ridge Tahoe Fire camera showed a huge dust cloud blast through Minden and Gardnerville right around

The gust was outflow from a rainstorm in the north Valley.

Rain fell on Foothill Road south of Walley’s Hot Springs.