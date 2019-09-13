4-H sign-up night Monday

Liz Billman with her sheep Princess and Hope participates in the Genoa Fourth of July parade. Kurt Hildebrand Photo

Douglas County 4-H Sign-Up Night is 6:30 p.m. Monday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Road.

Students ages 5-19 as of Jan. 1, 2020, may join 4-H to participate in hands-on projects to gain life skills.

4-H Projects offered this year include baking, cooking, shooting sports, cloverbuds, sheep, speaking with confidence, sewing, swine, crochet, knitting, steers/beef, teen ambassadors, goats, hunting skills and horsemanship.

In each project, youth can learn: public speaking, civic engagement, community service, team work, record keeping and goal setting.

4-H staff and volunteer 4-H project leaders will be on hand to answer questions, provide 4-H project calendars and general information.

Each project has its own calendar dates and specific age requirements. All slots are on a first-come-first-serve basis and projects do fill up fast.

4-H is a Youth Development Program of The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.

Call (775) 782-9960 and ask for 4-H information to find out more.

About 40 adult volunteers provide their time to around 300 youth each year as part of Douglas County’s 4-H Club.

September 2019 was proclaimed 4-H Sign-Up Month by Douglas County commissioner.

The county, the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and the Farm Bureau have fostered 4-H in the county since 1938.