4-H members compete in annual Nevada livestock show
June 22, 2018
2018 Nevada Junior Livestock Show and Sale Douglas County 4-H Placings
Reg. Jr. Yearling Calf
4th Paige Radelfinger
Junior Round Robin
1st Courtney Polish
Senior Round Robin
2nd Lillie McKinney
Reg/Unreg Junior Doe
1st Lillie McKinney
3rd Lillie McKinney
Reg/Unreg Pair of Does
1st Lillie McKinney
Ch. & Res. Meat Goat Doe
1st Lillie McKinney
Feeder Goats
1st Lillie McKinney
Senior Market Goat Showmanship
1st Lillie McKinney
Sheep Breeding
WS&D Winter Ram Lamb
1st Lillie McKinney
Ch. & Res. WS&D Ram
1st Lillie McKinney
WS&D Spring Ewe Lamb
1st Lillie McKinney
WS&D Summer/Fall Ewe Lamb
1st Caleb Apple
2nd Lillie McKinney
WS&D Yearling Ewe
1st Lillie McKinney
3rd Shelby Apple
4th Lillie McKinney
5th Caleb Apple
WS&D Pair of Yearling Ewes
1st Lillie McKinney
WS&D Ch. & Res. Breeding Ewe
1st Lillie McKinney
2nd Caleb Apple
Young Flock
1st Lillie McKinney
Flock
1st Lillie McKinney
Best Bred and Owned
1st Lillie McKinney
Overall Champion Ram
1st Lillie McKinney
Overall Champion Ewe
1st Lillie McKinney
Market Lambs
Best Home Grown Market Lamb
7th Lillie McKinney
Market Lambs (105-150)
1st
Caleb Apple
Caleb Apple
Evan Lawrence
Shelby Apple
Shelby Apple
Shaylynn Walters
Reese Christensen
Courtney Polish
Lillie McKinney
Ruby Hanson
Whitney Walters
Debra Rego
Brenna Baugh
Ariana Bilderback
Logan Laxague
Sheep Showmanship
Novice Sheep Showmanship
1st Ruby Hanson
Junior Sheep Showmanship
1st Courtney Polish
3rd Whitney Walters
7th Brenna Baugh
Intermediate Sheep Showmanship
6th Reese Christensen
Senior Sheep Showmanship
2nd Lillie McKinney
7th Caleb Apple
Swine
Feeder Swine
1st Kianna Smokey
Market Swine
Swine Market Group
1st 1/Douglas County
Market Swine (210-285 lbs)
1st
Jace Radelfinger
Hayden Hanson
Jackson Barbee
Elizabeth Billman
Debra Rego
Randolph Rego
Ember Kelly
Aspen Smokey
Luke Fournier
2nd
Sarah VanNest
Sarah VanNest
Brendan Keely
Novice Swine Showmanship
1st Hayden Hanson
Junior Swine Showmanship
4th Jackson Barbee
Intermediate Swine Showmanship
6th Jace Radelfinger
Fun and hard work were the themes for Douglas County 4-H Livestock Project members during the 79th Annual Nevada Junior Livestock Show held at the Reno Livestock Events Center, May 2-6.
The event hosts 4-H, FFA and Grange and Independent youth from across Nevada and neighboring California counties.
Livestock Projects members competing in: goat, sheep, steer and swine, attended with their families, friends and supporters. It's a really big commitment for families to spend five days in Reno for the show. Many of our Senior 4-H members show FFA at this show and are able to receive school credit in their Ag class at school. Younger members must take time off from school to show.
During the course of the event, youth competed in market and breeding contests, fun festivities and the final sale and auction. We would like to thank all of our supporters and buyers who helped make this such a positive experience for the youth! We would especially like to thank our 4-H Leaders, who volunteer their time year-round: Nita Vick (Zulian) 29-year volunteer Carson Valley 4-H Shepherds, Matt McKinney 12-year volunteer Douglas County 4-H Goat Project, Ben Rego 10-year volunteer and Randy Rego (teen leader) 11-year member of Douglas County 4-H Swine Project. 4-H is a youth development program of The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.
2018 Nevada Junior Livestock Show and Sale Douglas County 4-H Placings
Reg. Jr. Yearling Calf
4th Paige Radelfinger
Junior Round Robin
1st Courtney Polish
Senior Round Robin
2nd Lillie McKinney
Reg/Unreg Junior Doe
1st Lillie McKinney
3rd Lillie McKinney
Reg/Unreg Pair of Does
1st Lillie McKinney
Ch. & Res. Meat Goat Doe
1st Lillie McKinney
Feeder Goats
1st Lillie McKinney
Senior Market Goat Showmanship
1st Lillie McKinney
Sheep Breeding
WS&D Winter Ram Lamb
1st Lillie McKinney
Ch. & Res. WS&D Ram
1st Lillie McKinney
WS&D Spring Ewe Lamb
1st Lillie McKinney
WS&D Summer/Fall Ewe Lamb
1st Caleb Apple
2nd Lillie McKinney
WS&D Yearling Ewe
1st Lillie McKinney
3rd Shelby Apple
4th Lillie McKinney
5th Caleb Apple
WS&D Pair of Yearling Ewes
1st Lillie McKinney
WS&D Ch. & Res. Breeding Ewe
1st Lillie McKinney
2nd Caleb Apple
Young Flock
1st Lillie McKinney
Flock
1st Lillie McKinney
Best Bred and Owned
1st Lillie McKinney
Overall Champion Ram
1st Lillie McKinney
Overall Champion Ewe
1st Lillie McKinney
Market Lambs
Best Home Grown Market Lamb
7th Lillie McKinney
Market Lambs (105-150)
1st
Caleb Apple
Caleb Apple
Evan Lawrence
Shelby Apple
Shelby Apple
Shaylynn Walters
Reese Christensen
Courtney Polish
Lillie McKinney
Ruby Hanson
Whitney Walters
Debra Rego
Brenna Baugh
Ariana Bilderback
Logan Laxague
Sheep Showmanship
Novice Sheep Showmanship
1st Ruby Hanson
Junior Sheep Showmanship
1st Courtney Polish
3rd Whitney Walters
7th Brenna Baugh
Intermediate Sheep Showmanship
6th Reese Christensen
Senior Sheep Showmanship
2nd Lillie McKinney
7th Caleb Apple
Swine
Feeder Swine
1st Kianna Smokey
Market Swine
Swine Market Group
1st 1/Douglas County
Market Swine (210-285 lbs)
1st
Jace Radelfinger
Hayden Hanson
Jackson Barbee
Elizabeth Billman
Debra Rego
Randolph Rego
Ember Kelly
Aspen Smokey
Luke Fournier
2nd
Sarah VanNest
Sarah VanNest
Brendan Keely
Novice Swine Showmanship
1st Hayden Hanson
Junior Swine Showmanship
4th Jackson Barbee
Intermediate Swine Showmanship
6th Jace Radelfinger