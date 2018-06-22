4-H members compete in annual Nevada livestock show

Fun and hard work were the themes for Douglas County 4-H Livestock Project members during the 79th Annual Nevada Junior Livestock Show held at the Reno Livestock Events Center, May 2-6.

The event hosts 4-H, FFA and Grange and Independent youth from across Nevada and neighboring California counties.

Livestock Projects members competing in: goat, sheep, steer and swine, attended with their families, friends and supporters. It's a really big commitment for families to spend five days in Reno for the show. Many of our Senior 4-H members show FFA at this show and are able to receive school credit in their Ag class at school. Younger members must take time off from school to show.

During the course of the event, youth competed in market and breeding contests, fun festivities and the final sale and auction. We would like to thank all of our supporters and buyers who helped make this such a positive experience for the youth! We would especially like to thank our 4-H Leaders, who volunteer their time year-round: Nita Vick (Zulian) 29-year volunteer Carson Valley 4-H Shepherds, Matt McKinney 12-year volunteer Douglas County 4-H Goat Project, Ben Rego 10-year volunteer and Randy Rego (teen leader) 11-year member of Douglas County 4-H Swine Project. 4-H is a youth development program of The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.