2020 V&T Polar Express canceled due to coronavirus

The Polar Express has been canceled for 2020.

CL Marshall Images

As a result of COVID-19, V&T Railway Commission has announced that the Polar Express, has been canceled for the 2020 season.

In its place, V&T Railway will host Santa’s Drive-Thru Village, a socially distanced holiday event, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-24.

The event, which is $20 per vehicle, will begin at 6 p.m. each day with the final vehicles taken at 9 p.m. at the Eastgate Depot in Carson City. Fans of Polar Express rides will still be able to enjoy the magic from the comfort of their home by purchasing virtual Polar Express VIP packages or can secure tickets for the 2021 season. To reserve vouchers or for more information, call 877-724-5007 or visit http://www.vtrailway.com.

“While we are saddened to cancel Polar Express this year, we are excited to introduce Santa’s Drive-Thru Village and a virtual Polar Express VIP package, two events that will keep the holiday magic alive,” said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for V&T Railway. “Santa’s Drive-Thru Village will be a socially-distanced event where guests can visit Santa’s North Pole home from the safety of their car.”

The drive-through event, which will take place at the Eastgate Depot, will include a brilliant light show and feature Santa, Mrs. Claus, and dozens of elves busy at work as they prepare for Christmas. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas and bring hot chocolate as they travel through the North Pole experience. The event will run from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-24 and will be $20 per car. Guests can reserve vouchers by calling 877-724-5007 or visiting http://www.vtrailway.com

“This year, we’re also introducing a virtual Polar Express package which will allow guests to experience the magic of the train from the comfort of their home,” continued Barkdull-Spencer. “Our drive-thru vouchers and Polar Express packages will make wonderful gifts for the holidays and will include all the keepsakes received on the actual train ride. They’ll also be available for pickup or delivery beginning November 15.”

The virtual Polar Express VIP Packages include four ceramic 2020 souvenir mugs with hot chocolate mix, four large Polar Express cookies, four silver bells, four golden tickets, a copy of the Polar Express movie and a letter from Santa. Packages can be purchased through http://www.vtrailway.com for $75, plus shipping or can be picked up in person at the Eastgate Depot beginning Sunday, Nov. 15. Additional sets, which include a mug, cookie, bell, and ticket, are available for $20 apiece.

For more information on the upcoming events, visit http://www.vtrailway.com. For the latest updates on the V&T Railway, find us on Facebook and Instagram.