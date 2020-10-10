2020 General Election Guide: Nevada’s Congressional 2nd District

Patricia Ackerman

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Age: 63

Contact information: hpatricia@ackerman4congress.us, ackerman4congress.com, 775-721-1910

Record of service: Long Beach Mounted Police 1994 – 2002

Altadena Posse 2000 – 2002

Douglas County Search & Rescue 2004 – 2007

Education: GED

Platform: I am a daughter of Ukrainian immigrants who arrived in this country fleeing the destruction of World War II. My mother was forced into slave labor for Nazi Germany, while her father almost starved to death in a concentration camp. At the age of 15, I left a home plagued by domestic violence. With a GED in hand, I started a successful interior landscape design business at the age of 21 and also began to engage with my community. As a member of Congress, I hope to lead the charge in producing a healthcare system that is affordable and accessible to all of Northern Nevada. Additionally, I would also prioritize initiatives to preserve Nevada’s expansive public lands as well as expand job opportunities in the renewable energy sector. My plan would create upwards of 8,000 new green jobs. Moreover, I believe it’s time to take on the corruption in Washington, D.C. I will fight to end Citizens United and reduce the copious amounts of corporate money that is used to rig the system in favor of a powerful few.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

The greatest driving force behind my run for public office is my mother. From 2007 to 2013, I served as my mother’s primary caregiver. Toward the end of my mother’s life, I was unable to find a local doctor who would take a new Medicare patient in a timely fashion. Having to wait weeks, my mother never received care, and she passed away in my arms just one day before her appointment. Unfortunately, stories like my mother’s are not unique in Northern Nevada.

Our healthcare system should be affordable and accessible. In 2018, when I ran for State Assembly, I knocked on more than 10,000 doors, and at least 75% of the people I spoke with said that accessibility and the high cost of healthcare are among their biggest concerns. Much like my own, there have been far too many families lacking healthcare options, who have had to say goodbye to loved ones too soon because they were unable to get the care they need.

The pharmaceutical and insurance companies are lobbying politicians to ensure that they continue profiting off of a broken healthcare system. My proposed plan would expand Medicare so that there is a public buy-in option. For those who have a healthcare plan through their employer or union, and are happy with it, we should respect the freedom to choose. This would allow people who are satisfied with their current healthcare plan to keep it, while guaranteeing those without healthcare or those unsatisfied with their current plan now have the opportunity to seek out a public option. Also, under my plan, pharmaceutical companies would no longer have the ability to raise prescription drug prices, because no individual should have to spend more than $200 a month on prescription drugs. Not only would healthcare options now be available and affordable, but the coverage would also be good. Unlike my opponent, when I get to Congress I will vote for funding for rural clinics and broadband/high-speed internet in order to bring telemedicine to rural areas.

I strongly believe that through a Medicare buy-in option, Northern Nevadans will be better insured, and insurance companies will no longer be able to profit off of those most in need, causing deaths and bankruptcies at an alarming rate. Only by taking a step-by-step approach to untangling the complex web that has been allowed to flourish for decades can we design a better web of health. By expanding insurance for those who need it, and providing access to critical clinics and hospitals in areas that are too often overlooked, I am confident that we can start to solve the current healthcare crisis affecting Northern Nevadans.

Mark E. Amodei

Party: Republican

Occupation: Member of Congress & Lawyer

Age: 62

Contact: Amodei4Nevada02@gmail.com; https://amodeifornevada.com/

Record of service: Served with the United States Army Judge Advocate General Corps from 1983 to 1987.

Awards & Honors: Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Congressman Amodei returned home to become an attorney with the law firms of Allison, MacKenzie in Carson City from 1987 to 2004, and Kummer, Kaempfer, Bonner, Renshaw, and Ferrario (now Kaempfer Crowell) in Reno, Nevada from 2004 to 2007.

Served in the Nevada Assembly from 1996 to 1998 and in the Nevada State Senate from 1998 to 2010, representing the Capital District.

Served as the President of the Nevada Mining Association from 2007 to 2008.

Served as chairman of the Nevada Republican Party from 2010 until 2011, when he stepped down to pursue the Republican nomination for Congress.

Congressman Amodei has served as Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District Congressman from September 15, 2011 to present.

116th Congress Assignments: Congressman Amodei currently serves as a member of the Republican Whip Team and the House Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittees on the Interior, Environment & Related Agencies and Financial Services & General Government. Past committee assignments include the House Judiciary Committee, Veterans Affairs Committee, and Natural Resources Committee.

Education: Carson High School – Class of 1976

University of Nevada, Reno – Class of 1980

McGeorge Law School, University of the Pacific – Class of 1983

Platform: With the challenges the 117th Congress is going to face come January, Nevada is going to need someone who knows their way around The Hill, has developed relationships on both sides of the aisle, is familiar with the process, and who has stepped up to deliver for Nevadans during the biggest economic and healthcare crisis of our lifetimes. I ask for your support based on my solid record before and during this crisis. I know the road ahead will be filled with difficult choices and hard work, but because we’ve already accomplished so much together, I’m confident we can continue making a difference for the Silver State.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

We’ve all had our lives impacted in one way or another by COVID-19 for all of 2020. Without a doubt, combating coronavirus and returning to some sense of financial and societal normalcy will be one of the toughest challenges we face as a nation during our lifetimes.

To date, I have supported legislation that has allocated more than $14 billion in coronavirus relief funding to the State of Nevada to initiate a comprehensive medical response, give small businesses the flexibility to care for their employees, and bring much-needed financial relief to families, businesses, disrupted industries, individuals, state and local governments, and healthcare workers. While COVID cases continue to fluctuate in Nevada, we’re doing much better, and for the first time since March, the decline in our unemployment brings our rate below the peak of the last recession, with September marking the fourth straight month Nevada has added jobs to the economy.

While we can never say mission accomplished, we can certainly say Nevada is moving in the right direction. With your support, I will continue working on your behalf to do right by our state and for the hardworking Nevadans I’ve been fortunate enough to serve for the last 9 years.

Janine Hansen

Party: Independent American Party

Occupation: State President Nevada Families for Freedom, State Chairman Independent American Party

Age: 68 years old

Contact: Janine@janinehansen.com; http://www.janinehansen.com; 775-397-6859

Record of Service: I am a wife, a mother and a grandmother of 16. I have served as a citizen advocate representing families and taxpayers at the Nevada Legislature my entire adult life. As President of Nevada Families for Freedom I have worked to inform and engage the people of Nevada in the Legislative process, so that their interests and rights can be protected. I was named Conservative of the Year in 2010 for my work at the Legislature. I have served as Constitutional Issues Chairman for national Eagle Forum. I served as the National Committeewoman, Executive Director and currently serve as State Chairman of the Independent American Party. I served as Treasurer and I am currently the Western States Chairman of the national Constitution Party. I have served since 1986 as the Co-Chairman of the Choose Life Coalition. I served as the Petition Chairman for 16 counties for the Protection of Marriage and as Northern Nevada Director of Nevadans for Sound Government (Axe the Tax). I served as Executive Director of the Nevada Committee for Full Statehood which worked to restore jurisdiction over Nevada’s lands to Nevada and to implement the principles of the Tenth Amendment.

Education: Graduated Magna Cum Laude from Brigham Young University, attended University of Nevada Reno, and graduated with honors from Sparks High School.

Platform: The U.S. Constitution has given us the most free and prosperous nation in the world. Our Constitution and our fundamental liberties are under attack.

We must protect at all costs our Right to Keep and Bear Arms, which is a last defense against tyranny. In Nevada, we are also guaranteed gun rights for security, defense, lawful hunting and recreation.

Protection of our Freedom of Religion is paramount if we are to remain a free people. Religious Liberty is under attack from “politically correct” philosophies.

Freedom of Speech is under attack by anti-constitutional forces in our nation who are attempting to silence the people. Without free speech, the right of Assembly and Petition, freedom cannot be preserved.

Illegal immigration is a threat to our stability as a nation. When illegal aliens gain access to social welfare programs, which 85% do through their children, it costs taxpayers billions of dollars. If there were no tax benefits for Illegal immigrants most of them would not come and many would go home voluntarily.

The Right to Life is the first right recognized in the Declaration of Independence. I support the protection of the most innocent life…the unborn.

What is one issue affecting the live of Northern Nevadans that I would work to fix?

I am a candidate for the Independent American Party running to raise the Banner of Liberty. The Democrat leadership has embraced socialism and anarchy. Many elected Republicans have failed to defend our liberties.

We bring a new vision, that of returning to Constitutional limited government where citizens are responsible for themselves. What I would do for Northern Nevadans is work diligently to restore liberty and opportunity thereby restoring economic prosperity. This would allow Nevadans to take care of themselves and their own families and not rely on government.

The Federal Government has far exceeded the limits set by our Constitution. Americans think we are free but we are enslaved by excessive government laws, regulations and taxes. The average American Family pays 50 to 60 percent of their income in federal, state and local taxes, much of it hidden taxes. They pay more in taxes than for housing, food, health care, education, and other family needs.

We also pay the hidden tax of inflation caused by the Federal Government printing Billions of dollars with no backing which lowers the purchasing power of our dollars. We suffer from countless unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats making decisions which impact our lives and interfere with our freedom to succeed.

Because of government interference and excessive regulations, many businesses are closed and many people out of work. Because of this our economy is struggling. We should be open for business. Let people who are vulnerable to coronovirus stay home. People want jobs not government handouts.

Government interference has caused our health care and insurance costs to become unaffordable. Health care choices are limited because Big Pharma wants to keep us in the pill game. We need private health insurance which allows us to choose whatever health care is best for us and our families including alternative and natural health care. I would encourage Health Savings Accounts which provide options for individual and family health needs and lower insurance costs.

The education of our children and grandchildren has deteriorated with the increasing interference from the Federal Government. I would work once again to return the Federal Government to its constitutional limits thereby returning control of education to local school boards, parents and principals.

When it comes to government: less is more…more freedom, more prosperity.

In all I do I would work to restore individual freedom and responsibility so Northern Nevadans can enjoy the fruits of their labors and greater opportunities to succeed.