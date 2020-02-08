2020 election coming into focus

Republicans gathered for precinct meetings on Thursday and Democrats prepared for the Feb. 22 caucuses this week as part of the countdown to the 2020 Election.

Hundreds of Republicans gathered across Douglas County to select delegates and hammer planks for their county convention.

Nevada Democrats, taking heed from the Iowa caucuses, ditched a mobile application Iowans tried to use Monday.

“We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus,” said State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II. “We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

Local politics are heating up in the final weeks before filing March 2-13.

With a majority of county commissioners seats up for election in 2020, there is already a race between candidates who’ve announced for District 5, with Walt Nowosad and Nathan Tolbert. Commission Chairman Barry Penzel has yet to announce whether he will seek a third term.

District 1 Commissioner Dave Nelson will seek a second term, launching his campaign last week. Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner has announced he will run for District 3. District 3 Commissioner Larry Walsh has yet to formally announce he’ll seek a second term.

County commissioner is a partisan race, which means the county’s large Republican majority will almost certainly decide the result in the June primary election.

Voter registration cracked 40,000 people for the first time in Douglas County history, with 248 new voters registered in January alone, according to the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

Three seats on the Douglas County School Board are up for election this year. School Board Trustee Karen Chessel has served on the board for 14 years, and under Nevada’s term limits law isn’t eligible to file for another term.

Lake Tahoe resident Keith Byers and Carson Valley resident Linda Gilkerson are also up for election this year.

Because school board is nonpartisan, unless there are three candidates for a seat, the election will go to the November General Election.

The Good Governance Group of Douglas County will be hosting a candidate forum 6 p.m. May 19 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

This forum will include the offices of District 39 Assemblyman, county commissioner and school board.

The Good Governance Group is a nonpartisan discussion group that meets at the COD Casino 1593 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden, 1 p.m. Mondays, except the last Monday of the month when it meets at 6 p.m.

Group member James McKalip said they are asking candidates for the offices to contact them at gggcandidateforum2020@gmail.com to be included in this event. Candidates will also be offered a chance to be the guest speaker at GGG for a meeting.

“We hope to have all candidates participate in both the candidate forum and an individual meeting,” McKalip said.

The Business Council of Douglas County, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Record-Courier will have a town hall forum in May for the county commission race.