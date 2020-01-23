2020 designated for a ‘Salute to Agriculture’

The Douglas County Historical Society has designated the year 2020 as “A Salute to Agriculture” in Douglas County. Most all society events will have an agricultural theme.

The Historical Society has received a grant from the Edwin L. Wieagand Trust to build an exhibit to be know as the Edwin L. Wiegand Ranching and Agricultural Heritage Exhibit at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

The structure is about completed, and will be ready for the exhibit committee, headed by society Trustee Frank Dressel, to do the final exhibit touches that will “Salute Agriculture.”

A grand opening is planned for April that will be free to the public.

During the year, the second Thursday of each month, DCHS will be presenting a series of lectures pertaining to agriculture. Lectures by the watermaster, the brand inspector, story of the cow bell, Basque in Carson Valley and the sheep business will be some of the topics. More information of other lectures and the dates for topics will be announced.

“The history of agriculture, as agriculture itself, is a very important aspect of life in Douglas County,” organizers said. “The DCHS brings these lectures to the community as a means of sharing and preserving history, with added knowledge for all.”