20-30 Club raising funds to fix old jail

Bats in the belfry? The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85, has held its meetings in the Gardnerville Branch Jail (a registered historic building) behind the French Bar for more than 40 years. The club’s objective is to serve the community by providing service to the underprivileged youth of the Carson Valley while building lasting friendships among its membership. The group is planning a fundraiser to help pay for the repair of damage caused by the bats that have invaded the eaves and crawlspace of the attic of the clubhouse at the old jail.

On Oct. 18, ladies and gentlemen of the Carson Valley are invited to a beer tasting to “Bail the Bats out of Jail” from 5-9 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center Dining Room. A wide selection of brews and tri-tip, and side dishes are included in the $35 price. You won’t want to miss the fun at the Douglas Community Center where live music by the “Front Porch” band will provide entertainment. Hope to see you there. Advanced tickets are suggested. Purchase them online at or CoCoMoesQ.com/upcoming-fundraisers. Call Tim Provost for questions or sponsorship opportunities at 781-2750.

TIME TO KICK OFF THIS YEAR’S SERTOMA COAT DRIVE

For just $15 you can enjoy a delicious meal and help support CoCoMoesQ and Carson Valley CV Sertoma kick-off fundraising dinner on Oct. 25. Amber and Ben Larimer have offered to provide one of their BBQ fundraising dinners with fifty percent of the proceeds benefiting the “Coat Drive.” This will help the drive because children’s coats are urgently needed and are the least likely to be donated. The cash earned will allow Sertoma to purchase toddler and kid’s coats to distribute to Douglas County service organizations along with the other donated items for the coming winter.

The dinner is from 4-8 p.m. to accommodate both late and early diners and is an amazing bargain. Just $15 covers a choice of tri-tip, a quarter-chicken dinner, pulled pork sandwich or *Portobello Wellington (with advanced ticket only*). Beer, wine and desserts will also be available for purchase.

Anyone bringing a coat or blanket to donate will be entered into one of three raffles for a chance win items valued at $75-$100. Location, 794 Tillman Lane, Gardnerville (middle of the Ranchos). Guests may dine in or take out their meals. Pay by credit card at (CoCoMoesQ.com/upcoming-fundraisers) or cash/check by calling 392-1002 or 265-5332 or emailing SertomaCVNV@gmail.com. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended. However, some entrees may still available for walk-ins on that night. For more information, go to CarsonValleySertoma.org/Coat-Drive. Advanced tickets strongly suggested

Online Tickets: http://www.CoCoMoesQ.com/upcoming-fundraisers. Please call Eileen at 392-1002 with any questions.

