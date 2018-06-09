20-30 Club announces Carson Valley Days Parade winners

Douglas County may well need a counselor when this election is over, and the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club may have found just the man for the job.

Substance abuse counselor Lance Crowley was named citizen of the year by the club.

A Sheridan Acres resident, Crowley works with Minden firm Three Peaks Therapy.

Winners of the 2018 Carson Valley Days Parade were announced at the Carson Valley 20-30 Club at Lampe Park on Saturday afternoon.

The overall parade winner was All About Dance.

Youth: Special Olympics Killer Whales

Recommended Stories For You

Service Club: e Clampus Vitus Snowshoe Thompson Chapter

Nonservice Club: Douglas County Democrats

Commercial: COD Garage Casino

Noncommercial: Carson Valley Swim Center

Native American: Wa She Shu casino

Antique Vehicle: Northern Nevada Antique Power Club

Miscellaneous Fleet Reserve Association

Western Rancher Amacker Ranch