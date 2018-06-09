20-30 Club announces Carson Valley Days Parade winners
Douglas County may well need a counselor when this election is over, and the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club may have found just the man for the job.
Substance abuse counselor Lance Crowley was named citizen of the year by the club.
A Sheridan Acres resident, Crowley works with Minden firm Three Peaks Therapy.
Winners of the 2018 Carson Valley Days Parade were announced at the Carson Valley 20-30 Club at Lampe Park on Saturday afternoon.
The overall parade winner was All About Dance.
Youth: Special Olympics Killer Whales
Service Club: e Clampus Vitus Snowshoe Thompson Chapter
Nonservice Club: Douglas County Democrats
Commercial: COD Garage Casino
Noncommercial: Carson Valley Swim Center
Native American: Wa She Shu casino
Antique Vehicle: Northern Nevada Antique Power Club
Miscellaneous Fleet Reserve Association
Western Rancher Amacker Ranch