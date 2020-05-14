2 seniors win scholarships

Schemenauer



Carson Valley University Women’s Club members awarded two scholarships to Douglas High School graduating seniors.

The first $1,500 award, the Linda Sekiguchi Memorial Scholarship, was awarded to Leah Schemenauer, who will be attending University of Colorado Boulder majoring in exercise science and physical therapy.

She belonged to multiple organizations including DHS Leadership, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Block D Letterman’s Club, Douglas County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and American Heart Association as a VIP Member/Honoree. She is the recipient of multiple honors and awards including Fleet Reserve Association “Americanism-Patriotism Essay Contest Winner,” Molly Youth Award winner, and National Library of Poetry: Poem, “On This Day” published in “Illustrious” 2019 Student Poetry Collection.

The second $1,500 award, the Katie Spencer Memorial Scholarship, was awarded to Ashley Long who will be attending University of Nevada, Reno, majoring in history/secondary education with the goal of becoming a high school history teacher. She belonged to multiple organizations including the Key Club Vice President, NHS and Psy Mu Sigma (suicide prevention club), Girls Golf Team earning a varsity letter, and Academic Team which were League Champions in the 2020 Northern Nevada Academic Quizbowl tournament.

The Carson Valley University Women’s Club scholarship donations are financed entirely by private donations from club members. The 2020 scholarship committee members are Charlotte Booth, Melanie Boudreau, and Nancy Raymond.