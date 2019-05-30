18 Douglas High students receive college degrees

Douglas High School Jump Start graduates pose for a photo at the 2019 Commencement of Western Nevada College in Carson City on Monday.

Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

Western Nevada College’s record-setting Jump Start graduation class included 18 students from Douglas High School.

WNC’s Jump Start graduation class totaled 150 students, representing 12 high schools and two academies. These students graduated with their associate degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas.

Jump Start students were recognized during WNC’s commencement ceremony on May 20 at Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Carson City.

WNC’s Douglas High School Jump Start grads are:

Shelbilyn Beaty, Caitlin Camara, Mataello Cota, Sharon Fournier, Alexis Gunnell, Isabel Hensley, Emily Hillman, Jordyn Hubbard, Sarah Hyatt, Chase Jackson, Tyler Kellar, Evan McCormick, Hunter Morris, Brady Rodina, Alexandria Rose, Madelaine Shek, Rebekah Swearingen, Riana Testa