14 arrests reported in Douglas over New Year’s Eve

After a busy weekend, New Year's Eve in Douglas County was relatively tame with only 14 arrests.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ron Elges reported 11 people were taken into custody at Lake Tahoe. Most notable were arrests for battering a police officer or other celebrant and trespassing, he said.

Four intoxicated people at Lake Tahoe were taken into custody for their own safety, two of whom had such high levels of alcohol they were taken for medical treatment.

Three people were taken into custody in Carson Valley, including one for battery and resisting arrest. There was one person with a probation violation and one too intoxicated to care for themselves.

"It was for the most part very safe," Elges said.