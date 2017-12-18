The Dec. 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County commissioners are meeting 3 p.m. today to discuss the fate of the redevelopment district in northern and western Carson Valley. They're meeting in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden. The meeting should be streamed live at dougascountynv.gov.

A former New Mexico resident who was sentenced to 16-72 months in prison in January 2016 for home invasion is due back in Douglas County District Court this morning to set up a payment schedule. Jerry Wayne Hipley, 27, admitted to terrorizing a Stateline woman during an August 2014 incident.

A shooting death around noon Saturday in Topaz Ranch Estates was determined to be self-inflicted.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a powerful storm will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday morning bringing high winds and the possibility of snow in the Valley.

Today we'll have sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees. There's a nice sunrise out this morning, though.