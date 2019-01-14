$10,000 reward offered in Gardnerville Ranchos homicides

A $10,000 reward has been offered for the capture of whoever is responsible for the deaths of two women in the Gardnerville Ranchos over the past five days.

The two older Gardnerville Ranchos women who live alone were found dead in their homes.

Connie Koontz, 56, worked at Walmart and rented a home on James while Sophia Renken owned the home on Dresslerville Road where she was found.

Sheriff Dan Coverley said both women's deaths have been determined to be homicides and are under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Koontz' body was found by her mother on Thursday morning after she'd been killed sometime during the night.

Renken, a five-year resident of the Gardnerville Ranchos, was found on Sunday when she didn’t respond when she was meeting a friend.

The two women lived alone within a mile of one another, Coverley said.

He didn’t release any information on the means. He said it appeared whoever was responsible entered through an unlocked door. The FBI has been called in to help find the killer. He was unwilling to say that there was a serial killer, but did say the sheriff’s office is availing itself of a forensic profile.

Coverley said investigators don’t believe a man arrested after a pursuit on Sunday night was involved in the deaths.

The deaths prompted increased patrols in the Gardnerville Ranchos and an admonition to residents to keep their doors and windows locked and their security systems on.

Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on any criminal activity in the Douglas County area. Cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of perpetrators. Total anonymity is assured. Payment will be made in any manner that the caller prefers. Anyone with information is urged to call 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463).