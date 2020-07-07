1 p.m. Update: Firefighters working to get handle on Numbers Fire before wind picks up

Smoke from the 6,000-acre Numbers Fire was drifting north around lunchtime on Tuesday as the Pine Nut fire continued to burn.

Firefighters are racing to get a handle on the blaze before the west wind picks up this afternoon, with gusts of up to 30 mph.

At least three helicopters were dropping water on the blaze, which started 7 p.m. Monday above Pine View Estates.

The fire quickly enlarged to 2,500 acres and then 5,000 by midnight on Monday.

It was one of a handful of fires reported along Highway 395 since Thursday.

The Jake’s Hill fire was started from a brake shoe, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Firefighters had to return to the fire scene a few times over the Fourth of July weekend to douse rekindles in heavy duff piles under piñons that burned.

Three spot fires were reported on Monday morning near Holbrook Junction at around 6 a.m. The fires were extinguished by passers-by and mopped up later.

The cause of those fires is undetermined.

A red flag warning was in effect 2-9 p.m. Monday when the Numbers Fire ignited.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 395 and prompted a call to evacuate Pine View Estates and Bodie Flat. At one point the fire threatened China Spring Youth Camp but around 11:30 p.m. the wind shifted, and the fire started burning toward eastern Fish Springs and the neighborhood near Out-R-Way.

Highway 395 between Riverview and Holbrook Junction remained closed, as was Pinenut 2 Road leading into the Fish Springs area.

Firefighters asked residents not to block roads or interfere with fire apparatus as they work on the fire.

Dresslerville residents are reporting that people are speeding through their community to get to a spot to watch the fire from.