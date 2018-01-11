Weather conference at Stateline Jan. 21-24

Are extreme weather events linked to global warming? Deciphering the science and providing answers is the job of national weather broadcasters and journalists. How do they decide what is aired? These topics and more will be addressed at Tahoe South's annual Operation Sierra Storm, a leading national weather conference Jan. 21-24, 2018. OSS features prominent scientists and experts and provides ongoing education, networking, and live broadcasts opportunities from Heavenly Mountain Resort. ( http://www.osstahoe.com ).

Keynote speaker and Stanford University professor of earth system science Noah Diffenbaugh, and his lab team examined the connections between global warming and extreme events. They recently published their findings in a new framework. What role did climate change play in Hurricane Harvey?

"There is now ample evidence that global warming has influenced extremes in the United States and around the world through such factors as temperature, atmospheric moisture and sea level. This doesn't mean that every event has a human fingerprint. But it does mean that we can expect more years like this one, when our old expectations no longer apply," said Diffenbaugh in a recent guest editorial in the New York Times. Full editorial: https://www.nytimes.com/

A media panel will address results from the disbanding of the national climate assessment advisory committee, controversial positions on both sides, editorial polices, sources from scientists, and what is allowed. Speakers include Angela Fritz, deputy weather editor for The Washington Post; Brandon Miller, meteorologist and CNN supervising weather producer; Paul Goodloe, The Weather Channel; and Keith Stellman, meteorologist in charge of the Atlanta National Weather Service Office.

Speakers' complete bios available at: http://osstahoe.com/speakers/ .

The conference host, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority invites the public to attend the complimentary presentations from 8-10:30 a.m.; Q&A to follow at Harveys Lake Tahoe Cabaret Theater, Tuesday, Jan. 23. Details and RSVPs are encouraged: http://bit.ly/OSS18Keynote .

Recommended Stories For You

The NWS endorsed conference will include presentations on:

Network Hurricane Coverage – Good, Bad and Next Time. Efforts, planning, staffing, capital and time that were dedicated, as well as how and why.

Sea Level Panel: Coastal Storm Modeling System – Shrinking California Coastlines, interventions to preserve or risk economic and protective benefits; Rising Seas in So. Florida

National Fire Safety: Weather Contributions to Large Wildfires; New Technology to Combat Wildfires

News of the Day: Green Energy at Ski Resorts: National Model for Zero Footprint

Attendees for 2018 currently include CNN, The Weather Channel, Washington Post, markets in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Jose, Santa Barbara, Barstow, Reno, Billings, Alabama, Sioux Falls, etc.

Event sponsors include the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, Heavenly Mountain Resort (host ski resort), Harrah's Lake Tahoe, Harveys Lake Tahoe, Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe, Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Tahoe Fund, and South Tahoe Airporter.