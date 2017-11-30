The Nov. 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A good October brought the Stateline casinos to very near last year's win, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The main source of Douglas gaming revenue brought in $16.4 million during the month, up 16.19 percent from last year. That puts them at just under a percent behind last year.

Gardnerville's Christmas kickoff is tonight in Heritage Park. It looks like perfect weather for fireworks with the forecast calling for the barest breath of wind. The park should be filling up around 5 p.m.

California closed Ebbetts and Tioga passes for the season on Wednesday. While about average for Ebbetts, it's the earliest Tioga Pass has been closed in a decade.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 56 degrees and the wind calm picking up to 5 mph out of the southwest in the afternoon.