The Nov. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — This week's storms officially put 2017 in the record books as the wettest year in the 111 since records started being kept in Minden. The .43 inches inches that fell in the county seat on Sunday increased the year's total to 19.94 inches for the calendar year.

A decrease in the consumer price index could affect property tax revenues in Douglas County next year. Commissioners heard that the index is trending lower. They approved moving forward with revised policies for the 2018-19 budget plan on Monday.

A Dayton man, who admitted in June he committed a burglary at his former employer's business, is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court for sentencing today. Charles D. Muscott, 37, was arrested March 31 following a burglary at Five Guys on Topsy Lane.

A 33-year-old Stateline woman, who was arrested in July after she tried to use someone else's credit card to buy $700 in groceries at the Roundhill Safeway at 4 a.m., is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court this morning. Larissa B. Lehmann faces 12-48 months in prison, though she could also receive probation.

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 54 degrees. The breeze will pick up out of the southwest at 5 mph this afternoon.