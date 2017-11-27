The Nov. 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chains or snow tires are being required over Spooner and Kingsbury this morning, and the traffic cameras show both are a little slushy. If your commute takes you into the mountains be prepared for some rough going. Donner, Echo Summit and Carson Pass all have road controls.

A quarter-acre fire off Sunrise Pass Road in the Pine Nuts northeast of Johnson Lane was brought under control on Sunday. The Breadcrumb fire was reported by a motorcyclist at around 2 p.m.

The continued sentencing of a woman accused of aiding in a series of vehicle burglaries in Stateline is scheduled for this morning. Alisha N. Collum, 28, is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on a charge of principle to burglary. Her partner was sentenced to up to four years in prison earlier this month.

A fifth of an inch of rain fell at Minden-Tahoe Airport from this storm. The same gauge showed a 55 mph wind gust around 1 p.m. with sustained winds on Sunday of 40 mph. My gauge in Genoa showed .42 inches overnight.

We may see a little more precipitation this morning before 11 a.m. The wind will be out of the north at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph, and the high temperature is forecast to be 46 mph.