The Nov. 24 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Happy Black Friday, which means a lot of stores are open, and local and state governmental offices are closed. By the time you read this, though most of the deals have come and been picked through.

We broke a record for warmest temperature on Nov. 23 with 72 degrees. The record high temperature for today's date is 75 degrees set in 1995, which should be safe, though the record warmest low temperature was 50 degrees set in 1909, and that might have already fallen.

A strong Pacific storm will charge into Western Nevada this weekend bringing high winds and mountain snow. The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind watch from 7 p.m. Saturday night to 4 a.m. Monday. Expect 25-35 mph southwest winds, gusting to 60 mph.

It's extremely warm out this morning at 55 degrees, which is just 10 degrees short of the forecast high temperature. Expect a breeze out of the southwest at 5-10 mph this afternoon.