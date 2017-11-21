The Nov. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Sun Valley man who pulled a knife on a Gardnerville Walmart security officer in October 2015 has returned to Douglas for sentencing on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Dylan Mitts, 26, is serving a 19-year sentence in connection with a series of robberies earlier this year that targeted Subway sandwich shops in Reno. He faces 1-6 years on the Douglas charges this morning in district court.

A big rig ended up on its side on Highway 395 just south of the Bodie turn-off after the driver swerved to miss a deer, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck happened 10 p.m. Monday. They had to wait until this morning to clear it.

We had a little bit of rain on Monday, but not enough to measure. Our high temperatures will continue to be unseasonably high through the holiday week with the high temperature hitting 67 degrees today, and climbing toward 70 on Wednesday.