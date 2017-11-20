The Nov. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Douglas County Mounted Posse is hosting a free training 6:30 p.m. to improve survival during an active shooter event at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

A Wellington man faces up to five years in prison for selling methamphetamine. Daniel R. King, 29, admitted a charge of sales of a controlled substance in September.

Looks like the storm that was supposed to bring precipitation to Western Nevada is passing north of us. Today expect mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions with the high temperature hitting 61 degrees. It will keep warming up this weekend.