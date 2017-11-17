The Nov. 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chains or snow tires are required over Kingsbury Grade this morning as the Carson Range and Western Nevada were drenched by Thursday's atmospheric river. Centerville Lane closed last night due to flooding. County officials say they’re waiting for daybreak to see if there was any damage.

Road controls are also in effect on Highway 89 from near Picketts Junction to South Lake Tahoe and over highways 88 and 50 through the Sierra.

More than 2 inches of rain fell in Minden by noon on Thursday. That jibes with the 1.98 inches of rain that fell in Johnson Lane during the day.

My digital gauge is claiming 5.28 inches from this last storm. I'll have to confirm that later with the analog gauge. Suffice it to say it rained a ton on the west side.

It's opening day at Heavenly where they saw 15 inches of snowfall over 24 hours, according to National Resource Conservation Service snow telemetry. There's 16 inches of snow on the slopes this morning, according to the resort's web site.

So what's on tap for today? A slight chance of rain or snow before 7 a.m. and then mostly sunny with the high hitting 48 degrees. The dry cycle will include southwest winds 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph.