The Nov. 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It looks like we have a real live atmospheric river pouring moisture into Western Nevada. Gauges in Johnson Lane show .84 inches of rain fell last night. My gauge in Genoa is claiming 1.8 inches, and it's still coming down.

A flood watch is in effect through 10 p.m. tonight and a wind advisory through 4 p.m. today. Flooding will likely be limited to small streams and poorly drained urban areas. The cancellation of the high wind warning will be an improvement.

Snow levels are pretty high today with road controls over Mount Rose Highway and Highway 267 between Truckee and Tahoe City. Kingsbury has a smattering of snow on either side, according to the NDOT traffic camera. The road temperature on Highway 50 is well above freezing.

Douglas County commissioners are meeting at 11 a.m. today in Stateline to discuss picking a new planning commissioner. Commissioners meet in the Tahoe Transportation Center, assuming it hasn't floated away by then.

The county is also considering an ordinance prohibiting discharging a firearm or bow within 5,000 feet of any home or school in the Gardnerville Ranchos. I don't know if that includes the sandpits, but it seems like it might come pretty close. The ordinance will require two readings.

It's still pretty warm out this morning at 44 degrees. The high is forecast to reach 54 degrees with the wind of the southwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph.