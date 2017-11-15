The Nov. 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It was already breezy out this morning, but nothing like it's going to be with both high wind and red flag warnings kicking in at 10 a.m. today. Expect 25-40 mph winds, gusting to 70 mph

A three-vehicle wreck punctuated the need for a traffic signal at Airport Road and 395 on Tuesday, the day after the state transportation board approved the project. One person was taken to Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries after the 5:41 p.m. collision.

Firefighters have a handle on the 370-acre Chris Fire, which allowed Highway 395 to open north of Sonora Junction on Tuesday. The fire resulted in the highway being closed for 24 hours due to falling rocks and debris.

The Nevada Department of Transportation wrapped up its work on Highway 50 east of Cave Rock for the season in part due to the impending storm.

The rain is due to arrive after 11 a.m., but until then we should see partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 60 degrees.