The Nov. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 remains closed this morning for the 300-acre Chris Fire burning in the Walker River Canyon. The fire was started when a Jeep went off the road and ignited the brush on Monday morning.

Complicating matters State Route 108 over Sonora Pass was closed due to snow early this morning. Motorists can get to Walker, but not through the canyon.

Douglas County Planning Commissioners meet 1 p.m. today to wrap up their work on the 20-year master plan update. The planning commission meets in the historic Douglas County Courthouse 1616 Eighth St.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 60 degrees with a breeze out of the southwest at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.