The March 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — An admitted South Lake Tahoe heroin dealer faces up to four years in prison at sentencing in Douglas County District Court today. James A. Hernadez, 30, admitted to possession of heroin with intent to sell in connection with his October arrest in Stateline.

The citizens advisory committee working on the towns' plan for prosperity is meeting 2 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The snow telemetry at Ebbetts and Carson passes is down, but the telemetry that is available shows the Carson River basin is at 69 percent of average snow water equivalent after this last storm. That's a pretty good bump up.

Winter's last storm was pretty good, and it looks like the first storm of spring might not be too bad either. Look for the rain to arrive around lunchtime on Tuesday.

Today expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees. The wind will pick up in the afternoon at 5 mph.