The March 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's dumping like a big dog on the west side this morning with 3 inches of new snow falling between 4 and 6:30 a.m. Carson Valley schools are on a two-hour delay, so far, while they see what the storm does. Douglas County offices are expected to be open. The NHP alert board is lit up like a Christmas tree with bumper thumpers and motorist assists. If you don't have to go out, don't.

County commissioners approved accepting a settlement for $1.85 million the county has been overcharged in workers compensation by the Public Agency Compensation Trust. County Manager Larry Werner said that money will probably go to the county's self-insurance fund.

Commissioners approved sending letters of support for 2,100 acres of conservation easements on three ranches using money from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act. Douglas has had one approval a year for the last little while.

The winter storm warning is good through 11 p.m., and we might actually hear some snow thunder, though the avalanche artillery will also be firing salvos at Heavenly. We've already hit the 90 percent chance of snow, and it's still coming down.

Expect a high temperature today of 38 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Snow will slowly wane overnight and through Saturday.