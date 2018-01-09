The Jan. 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — While longevity played against planning commission candidate Bob Centanni, it assured the reappointment of Ditch Committee members Russell Scossa, Fred Stokieck and Dennis Jensen on Monday night.

New planning commissioners Kirk Walder and Bryan Oland will have their trial by fire 1 p.m. today at their first meeting. Among the items on today's agenda, an 11-unit subdivision in Fish Springs. Planning commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

I don't see how they could take five hours on today's agenda, but planning commissioners have a time limit before county commissioners meet for the second round of advisory board interviews at 6 p.m. Tonight two Lake Tahoe residents are vying for a seat on the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Commission.

It's wet and foggy out this morning, so be careful getting into work. Showers are expected to continue under overcast skies with the high today hitting 49 degrees.