The Jan. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A motions hearing is today in preparation for the Jan. 16 trial of John Stalcup in the shooting death of Ian Toepfer, his ex-girlfriend's grandson. The hearing will be in Judge Tom Gregory's Douglas County District Court.

A Red Bluff woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the abdomen at a Stateline casino is scheduled to be sentenced today. Deanna Beeman, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted battery with a deadly weapon in October and faces up to five years in prison.

Douglas County commissioners meet 6 p.m. today to discuss appointing two new planning commissioners and three members to the water conveyance advisory committee. The meeting will be in the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden. There are three applicants for the planning commission seats and four for the ditch committee.

School is back in session after Christmas break. Watch out for the buses and kids making their way to class this morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Mono County above 7,000 feet through 7 p.m. Tuesday. A winter weather advisory kicks off at 10 p.m. for Lake Tahoe. Forecasters are expecting snow above 8,000 feet, and rain under 6,000 feet. The big mystery with this storm is what will happen between those.

Expect rain on and off all day in Carson Valley with the possibility of up to a half inch in places. The high temperature should get near 50 with the wind out of the south at 5 mph, shifting east.