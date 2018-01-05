The Jan. 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The county took the first step toward putting a quarter cent sales tax on the November ballot to fund the $31.6 million expansion of the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center. Staff will bring back a resolution for commissioners' consideration.

Awarding a bid to complete expansion of the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant will wait another couple of weeks while a challenge to the top bid is challenged. This is the second time the bid award has been pulled.

Minden recorded .03 inches of rain early Thursday morning, with Heavenly reporting an inch of snow. We're supposed to see more rain tonight and then again on Monday.

There's a chance of isolated showers today with the high temperature climbing to 58 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with a better chance of rain after sunset.