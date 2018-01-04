The Jan. 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I have a feeling there's going to be a more than 15-minute discussion over a request to purchased 11 new county vehicles for the motor pool to kick off today's Douglas County Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners start 1 p.m. and the meeting officially times out at just slightly more than four hours, so I expect they'll still be meeting at 7 p.m. The cherry on top is funding for the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

If you're coming for the project north of Haystack, it's No. 12 on a long agenda, so don't rush right down this afternoon. Maybe track the meeting at http://www.douglascountynv.gov/AgendaCenter so you don't have to hang around for several hours.

It rained finally, at least in Genoa where I received .05 inches. Minden-Tahoe Airport is reporting .02 inches. The Kingsbury traffic camera is showing the road's wet, but not snowy.

The high temperature today is supposed to hit 57 degrees under partly sunny skies. The rain should clear around 10 a.m. pushed out by a light wind.