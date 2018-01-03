The Jan. 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Minden's town staff is seeking permission to ask the county for $10,000 from the county that had previously been approved for the Main Street Minden program, which broke up last fall. The town wants to use the money to help pay for the update of the plan for prosperity. Minden Town Board members meet 5:30 p.m. today at the public works site, 1330 Buckeye Road while the CVIC Hall is in the shop.

Genoans will hear an update on the Lillian Virgin Candy Dance statue and select a chair and vice chair. The Genoa Town Board meets 6:30 p.m. in the town hall.

The wall of high pressure that has kept the weather in Western Nevada warm and dry is expected to start breaking down today, according to the National Weather Service. There's a slight chance of precipitation tonight, with more coming Friday.

Today expect a high temperature of 54 degrees under partly sunny skies, with scattered showers starting around 10 p.m.