The Jan. 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Filing for office starts at 9 a.m. this morning, but so does District Court, so while I'll be hanging around the courthouse I have a feeling there won't be many folks down there to file.

Gardnerville Town Board members will get another look at plans for a new Chase Bank on the site of the Westerner Motel. I suspect that the elimination of the entrance from Highway 395 during the last design review might be a sticking point. Gardnerville meets 4:30 p.m. in the town hall on Main Street.

An Indian Hills man faces a prison sentence in Douglas County District Court this morning. Michael D. Spears, 60, was arrested April 4 for assault with a deadly weapon. He faces up to six years in prison.

It will be a little cooler today after we saw the warmest New Year's Eve on record on Sunday with 69 degrees. Expect the high temperature today to hit 55 degrees under partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze out of the north.