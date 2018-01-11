The Jan. 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County resident Don Jardine said he's seeking another term on the Board of Supervisors. Jardine first took office in 1987 and is seeking a ninth term.

Everyone who applied for the four advisory boards up for appointment last night was approved, since the number of people equaled the number of seats. Commissioners approved appointments to the Senior Services Advisory, surcharge advisory committee, Genoa Historic District Commission and the Board of Equalization.

This latest storm brought Minden up to just a tad more than average for this day in January with .59 inches. There's a long way to go to hit the month's average of 1.47 inches, but there's a lot of January left to go.

Expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 56 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.