The Dec. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The annual drive-by food drive is underway at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden this frosty morning. They'll be gathering food and cash donations for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet until 6 p.m.

A proposal to expand the Judicial & Law Enforcement Building could appear on the ballot in 2018 or 2020. County commissioners told staff to come back with funding options in January. Any bond would require a vote.

Speaking of elections, the county should have brand new voting machines in time for next year's elections. Commissioners agreed to split the $600,000 cost of the new machines with the state.

Air quality hit the red line for an hour around midnight, according to the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection. The haze in the Valley is continuing to mar our otherwise sunny skies.

Don't expect much of a change in the weather over the next week. While skies will be clear, the inversions will stick around like glue. The forecast is for high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the teens.