The Dec. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Minden business went on lockdown this morning after an employee being let go allegedly threatened to shoot the owner. Deputies were looking for him after the call came in at around 7:30 a.m. He was detained after they found his vehicle near Lucerne.

Flags are at half staff today in observance of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

A proposal to spend $600,000 on new voting machines goes before Douglas County commissioners at their meeting today. A $250,000 state grant will pay for nearly half the amount, according to Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis. The county's machines were purchased in 2004.

Commissioners will get an early start today with presentations and proclamations at 10:30 a.m. The meat of the meeting starts at 1 p.m.

Air quality last night stayed in the moderate range last night, which is a slight improvement. Today is forecast to be pretty clear, but the haze is expected back over the weekend.

Today expect sunny skies and no wind with a high of 48 degrees.