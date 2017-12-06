The Dec. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The fate of the Lucerne median may be decided by Minden Town Board members tonight. The question is whether they want to remove the median, turn it to concrete or leave it as it is. Minden meets 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.

Genoans will discuss the progress on the Lillian Virgin statue honoring Candy Dance volunteers and snow removal at their meeting 6:30 p.m. today in the Genoa Town Hall.

Three Tahoe area strike teams consisting of more than 60 firefighters, including East Fork, are headed to Ventura to fight the 61,000-acre Thomas Fire. The fire driven by Santa Ana winds is threatening 12,000 structures.

Air quality in the Gardnerville Ranchos dropped into the unhealthy range briefly last night before improving to moderate this morning. It's going to get worse, as there are no fronts to clear it out in the forecast.

What is in the forecast is a cut-and-paste job. Widespread haze, sunny skies with the high today climbing to 44 degrees. The low tonight is supposed to warm up to 16 degrees, which is up from 14 today. By the end of the week, highs are expected to hit 55 degrees.