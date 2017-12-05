The Dec. 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The need for additional fill could result in a bigger pond. Developers of Heybourne Meadows are seeking a project review to modify the size of a 3-acre pond to 5 acres, according to the town. Gardnerville Town Board members meet 4:30 p.m. at the town office, 1407 Main St.

A South Lake Tahoe man accused of pistolwhipping someone, breaking the victim's jaw, is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court this morning. Michael R. Burghard, 29, denied the assault charges in July. He also faces charges of battery by a prisoner

Air quality dropped down to moderate, approaching the unhealthy for sensitive groups earlier this morning, according to the air gauge in Ranchos Aspen Park. Expect that to get worse as an inversion remains parked over Western Nevada, trapping smoke and dust.

Today's forecast calls for widespread haze under sunny skies. The high temperature today should crack 40 degrees. It's chilly out again today at 13 degrees.