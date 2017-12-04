The Dec. 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Gardnerville man, who allegedly battered his elderly parents in June, is facing the continuation of his sentencing this morning in Douglas County District Court. Matthew C. Reeves, 58, entered no contest pleas to elder abuse charges in August. His October sentencing was delayed for his parents' surgery, which prosecutors said stemmed from the altercation.

It's going to be a long day for Douglas County commissioners, who are facing an eight-hour session on the 20-year master plan update. I expect folks unhappy with the approval of additional multi-family housing in Minden will be there. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

It's well below freezing out this morning at 15 degrees, but I don't see any freezing fog from my vantage point. The forecast calls for a high today of 39 degrees under sunny skies.