The Dec. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Stateline casinos brought in $15.5 million during November, a 2.92 percent decrease from the same month in 2016. So far, the main source of Douglas County's gaming revenue is running 1.22 percent behind for the fiscal year.

The earthquakes were back in their proper haunts on Wednesday with a 1.64 magnitude at 6:25 p.m. and a 1.4 at 6:37 p.m. in the Sierra just south of Topaz Lake. The last of the Minden-Gardnerville microquakes hit at 3:20 a.m. today.

Wednesday was the warmest Dec. 27 on record in a century with 62 degrees. That tied the previous record set in 1917. The bar for Dec. 28 is much higher, though, at 69 degrees set in 1998.

That pesky ridge of high pressure is expected to stick around through the middle of next week, though the high temperatures will drop a tad. Expect a high temperature of 64 degrees today with the wind out of the southwest at 5 mph.