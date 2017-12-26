The Dec. 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas Disposal will be picking up customers Christmas trees for recycling on Jan. 8-12, according to their web site. If it's bigger than 6 feet, cut it in half after you pull the decorations off. Also if you flocked up your tree, you might as well throw it away because they won't take it.

School will be out for this week leading up to New Year's, so watch out for kids near the movie theater, pool and stores.

It's sunny and clear out today with the temperature in the 20s, but it will warm up into the mid-50s, with weather more reminiscent of fall than winter. Expect pretty much the same through the week.