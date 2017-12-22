The Dec. 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A challenge to the low bidder by the second lowest bidder delayed approval of a contract to build the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant. The State Contractors will sort it all out and the contract will return in January.

Apparently high winds are no longer a requirement for a power outage. The one that hit on Thursday is being blamed on a branch in the power lines. Power was out at the Lake for a couple of hours and we saw some outages in the Valley as well.

The outage cut the county commissioners video feed in the middle of Undersheriff Paul Howell's presentation on hiring someone to wrangle body cam footage.

I'm checking on a collision with injuries at Buckeye and Highway 395 about 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The area was snarled for a bit.

This will be the Christmas edition of The Morning Report, since we'll be closed on Monday. Have a wonderful holiday weekend and thanks for your support during this very difficult year.

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies this weekend with high temperatures heading north toward 50. Lows will be in the teens and 20s depending on where you hang your stockings.