The Dec. 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. —Before he was Reno's Subway bandit, Dylan Mitts, 26, pulled a knife on a Walmart security officer during an October 2015 theft. He's facing 1-6 years in prison on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon when he is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court this morning. He's currently incarcerated on the Reno robberies.

County commissioners started the timer on taking down Redevelopment Area No. 1 on Monday. There's a lot to do before the area sunsets on June 30, but they were advised there was plenty of time to get it done.

We're looking at a pretty sketchy 24 hours as a high wind warning has been advanced to 1 p.m. today bringing a red flag warning for critical fire weather to Markleeville and southern Mono County starting at 7 p.m. The strongest wind gusts will be along the Highway 395 corridor.

If a little 28 mph wind gust could knock out power to a third of Douglas County on Saturday, imagine how the grid will react to 80 mph in wind-prone areas. The strongest winds will hit around 7 p.m. and will stick around until the front passes around midnight.

I don't know if it's actually going to snow, drop 2 inches, or do more, but it's a possibility. If you have some preparations you need to make for Wednesday's commute, today would be a good day to get them done.