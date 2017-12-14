The Dec. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Justice Court is the busiest single-justice court in Nevada, according to the Nevada Supreme Court's annual report issued on Wednesday. East Fork had 1,896 non-traffic filings during the 2016-17 fiscal year. It's the second busiest court outside of Clark and Washoe counties.

A workshop on Waterloo Lane is 5:30 p.m. today in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center ceramics room. Work on the road between Highway 88 and Centerville is scheduled to take place next summer.

Air quality dropped down to unhealthy for sensitive groups before it improved to moderate early this morning. We might see that change a little bit over the weekend, but not by much.

Today expect sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees with winds out of the southeast at 5 mph, becoming calm later this morning. There's a slight chance that it might snow early Saturday morning.