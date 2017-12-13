The Dec. 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A stranded hiker and his dog were rescued off Heavenly Mountain on Tuesday night after an attempt to use Washoe County's Raven helicopter to hoist them out failed. Douglas County Search & Rescue was toned out at around 5:30 p.m. Searchers were still out five hours later.

The second volume of the Douglas County Master Plan will await approval until March. Community Development Director Mimi Moss told planning commissioners they could approve it if they'd like on Tuesday, but that it was already being rewritten at the behest of county commissioners.

East Fork firefighters have helped to save several structures in Southern California as the Thomas Fire continues to burn. Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson estimates they'll be down there for another week and there may be a request for a fresh crew after that.

Recommended Stories For You

The inversion is making for some unhealthy air for sensitive groups over night. It's also responsible for the chilly temperatures we've been experiencing. Expect more of the same today with a high of 48 degrees. The inversion may let go a bit on Friday and Saturday, which means the low temperatures could claw their way into the 20s.