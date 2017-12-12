The Dec. 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three subdivision maps creating more than 200 new building lots go before Douglas County planning commissioners at their meeting 1 p.m. today. The largest project is on 87acres off North Sunridge Drive and will create 178 parcels. Renee Mack is seeking 14 parcels on 5 acres south of Minden. The third project is on Fish Springs Road and Myers Drive. Planning commissioners meet in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

The sale of Kingsbury Middle School is back on Douglas County School Board trustees agenda today. Board members will also discuss a $97,000 contract for an architect to prepare for $3 million in work on the districtwide improvement plan. The school board meets 4 p.m. at the Airport Training Center 1126 Airport Road in Minden.

A recently laid-off worker, who was the subject of a brief Dec. 7 manhunt after someone on a Minden jobsite said they saw him with a handgun, was released after deputies determined the weapon was a BB gun and that he didn't actually point it at anyone.

Recommended Stories For You

It's cold out, but not record cold. While we've been running around 10-15 degrees for the lows, you'd have to put a minus sign in front of those low temperatures to even come close to a record for the first half of December.

The inversion is bring air quality down to the unhealthy range for sensitive groups in Carson Valley, according to the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection. We had a couple of hours last night.

We won't get much relief in the foreseeable future, according to the National Weather Service as high pressure continues to pin clear, cold weather in Western Nevada. Today expect sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 5 mph calming later today.