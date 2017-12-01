The Dec. 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There's a lot going on tonight in the season's lightings. You might be able to catch Minden's lighting and then head to Genoa in time to see them thrown the switch on Hope Falcke's tree, but it would be better to pick a spot and enjoy. Everything happens after 5 p.m.

Parade of Lights is Saturday, and folks are invited to enjoy it from the front yard of the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Get into town before the barricades go up at 4 p.m.

The Gardnerville Town Board is scheduled to review a project on Tuesday locating a Chase Bank at the site of the Westerner Motel. The motel opened in 1971, according to an ad appearing in The R-C announcing an Oct. 3 open house.

The temperature will be in the 40s around 5 p.m. today. Still brisk, but not too bad. The high today will reach 57 degrees as the front starts to roll in. Parade of Lights will be breezy with winds of 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.