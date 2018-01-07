Deputies search for Subway robber

Authorities combed the area around the Gardnerville Subway Sandwich shop for a robber on Saturday night.

Located at Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane, the man entered the shop at about 6:15 p.m.

He showed a gray or silver semi-automatic and demanded money from the clerk, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

He then ran out the door and south on foot. No vehicle was seen or heard.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man was described as white, in his 20s, wearing a black mask, a light-colored jacket, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

Deputies searched the area from Waterloo Lane south across the Hussman Ranch and around Heritage Bank.

Investigators did not reveal how much money was taken.